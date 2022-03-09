Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis

Patient centric healthcare app market was valued at $4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $64 billion by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient centric approach is acquired by healthcare systems to establish a partnership among practitioners, patients, and their families and align decisions about patient’s health, needs, and preferences toward medicine and treatment. Patient centric healthcare apps are smartphone, web-based, and wearable applications that aid users by updating them about medication times, dehydration level in the body, calories consumed, and heart beats per minute among other body parameters.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The global patient centric healthcare app market is highly competitive and the prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies to garner maximum patient centric healthcare app market share. These include collaboration, product launch, partnership, and acquisition. Major players operating in the market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Bayer AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), iPatientCare, Inc., Klick Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., MobileSmith, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Siemens AG.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By technology, the phone-based apps segment occupied around half the share of global patient centric healthcare app market in 2019

• By operating system, the iOS segment occupied more than one-third share of the global patient centric healthcare app market in 2019.

• By category, the disease & treatment management segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By region, Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

By technology, it is segmented into phone-based apps, web-based apps, and wearable patient centric apps. By operating system, it is divided into iOS, android, windows, and others. By category, it is bifurcated into wellness management and disease & treatment management. Wellness management is sub segmented into fitness patient centric apps, lifestyle & stress patient centric apps, and diet & nutrition patient centric apps; and disease & treatment management is sub segmented into healthcare providers/insurance patient centric apps, medication reminders & information patient centric apps, women’s health & pregnancy patient centric apps, and disease specific patient centric apps. Further, on the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and home use. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The phone-based apps segment generated the highest revenue in 2019, accounting for about 47.83% of the total market. This is attributed to the increase in smartphone penetration and smartphone users in various regions. Moreover, large number of patient centric healthcare apps are developed each year, which also contribute to the centric healthcare app market growth.

On the basis of operating system, the iOS segment generated the highest revenue in 2019, accounting for about 50% of the total share of the market, and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in iPhone and iPad users, especially in countries such as the U.S., the UK, and Canada. Moreover, the android operating system segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 38.00% during the forecast period, owing to increase android devices users and cost effectiveness of the system compared to iOS and windows devices. It is expected to majorly drive the growth in developing and underdeveloped economies.

