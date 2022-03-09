Attorney General Ford Releases Statement on Rising Gas Prices, Protections Against Price Gouging

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford released the following statement regarding his office’s position on potential price gouging as gas prices increase due to global supply chain issues:

"As the price for fuel increases, my Office will use every tool at our disposal, including the laws we sponsored and passed last session regarding price gouging and unfair and deceptive trade practices, to fully investigate any suspected instances of price gouging at the pump," said AG Ford. "Last legislative session, I sponsored Nevada's first anti-price gouging law and other laws to prevent those who would use a crisis as an opportunity for greed. Now, we're ready to enforce Nevada's laws to protect consumers. While most retailers are increasing prices due to disruptions in the supply chain, I will not allow any bad actors to artificially inflate prices of basic needs to rip off Nevadans trying to drive to work or to be with loved ones."

"My office will work with retailers, consumer groups and other government agencies to address this issue and ensure no one is taking advantage of Nevadans. If you suspect or have information about a retailer committing price gouging, I encourage you to file a complaint with my office."