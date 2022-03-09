HIV Drugs Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2027

HIV drugs market accounted for $30.89 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $36.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is one of the most challenging infectious diseases that affected around 39.6 million people globally by the end of 2018, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) drugs are used for the treatment of HIV as they prevent the growth of the HIV virus.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players in this market have adopted new product launch as the preferred strategy to expand their business. The key players profiled in this report include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., GalaxoSmithKline plc. AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Cipla Limited.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1867

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• North America accounted for 48.40% market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain this trend over the forecast period.

• On the basis of medication class, the multi-class combination drugs segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

• The Asia-Pacific HIV drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

As per the industry experts, long-term effect of COVID-19 outbreak is expected to be witnessed over the coming years. The outbreak has led to a situation of financial crisis in many countries. Moreover, in regions severely affected by COVID-19, HIV treatment procedures have been reduced to life or limb salvaging cases, owing to new government directives or hospital guidelines. Furthermore, all these factors are anticipated to impact the peripheral artery disease market as well in the future.

The global HIV drugs market is bifurcated on the basis of medication class and region. On the basis of medication class, the market is segmented into multi-class combination drugs, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), entry inhibitors, and HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors. In the medication class, the multi-class combination drugs segment holds the largest market share as it involves the most advanced technique used for the treatment of HIV infection.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1867

Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region accounted for 48.40% of the overall HIV drugs market in 2019, and is expected to maintain this lead over the forecast period. The growth of the HIV drugs market in the region is attributed to the well-established healthcare system, higher diagnosis & treatment rate, government funding for R&D, and increase in adoption of advanced treatment options for the HIV-infected population. However, the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA HIV drugs markets are projected to grow faster, registering a CAGR of 4.4% & 3.6%, respectively, during the analysis period, owing to the prevalence of a large HIV-infected population in these regions, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, and rise in the diagnosis & treatment rate of HIV. In addition, government initiatives to increase awareness among people have also boosted the HIV drugs market growth.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hiv-drugs-market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Healthcare IT Market

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.