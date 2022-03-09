Liquid Smoke Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

Rise in exposure of people to different forms of social media has enhanced their knowledge about various trends shaping the food industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Smoke Market by Type (Hickory, Mesquite, Applewood, and Others), Application (Meat, Seafood, Sauces/Marinades, Bakery/Confectionery, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global liquid smoke industry generated $68.82 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $125.71 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth for liquid smoke market is attributed to rise in consumption of processed meat, and vegetables. Furthermore, changes in food consumption patterns among consumers all around the world drives the market growth. The rise in ease of acquiring food stuff combined with options of free home delivery and different promotional offers has led to the growth of global liquid smoke market. However, the surge in perception of smoked food being bad for health hinders the market growth and act as the major restraint for the liquid smoke market. Conversely, surge in adoption of smoked vegan food is expected to improve the odds associated with the liquid smoke market growth.

Based on application, the meat segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global liquid smoke market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the consumption of meat products all around the world. Moreover, the sauces/marinades segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to changes in taste and preference of consumers that led to adoption of different flavors.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global liquid smoke market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in adoption of supermarket and hypermarket as shopping centers in both the mature and emerging markets. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to element of convenience and the option to choose and compare products from different brands.

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global liquid smoke market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in income level, changing food consumption habits, and presence of large consumer base for the food products.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed a negative impact on the liquid smoke market. Temporary closure of retail market during the pandemic led to a significant reduction in demand for the retail market hamper the global liquid smoke market.

Key players in the liquid smoke market have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their stance in the global market and to stay relevant in the global liquid smoke market share. The key players in the liquid smoke industry profiled in the report Azelis S.A., B&G Foods, Inc. Colgin, Inc, Kerry Group, Plc, McCormick & Company, Inc, Msk Ingredient Ltd, Ps Seasoning, Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V., Smoked Flavours Pty Ltd, And Urban Platter

