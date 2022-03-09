Real Estate Market Report Says Current Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis to 2026

growth in urbanization and population drives the commercial and industrial sector is expected to propel the demand for real estate in the coming years

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global real estate market size was valued at $6.8 trillion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.6 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, by property, the land segment accrued the largest share in the global market. In addition, the expansion of the industrial infrastructure sector throughout the globe especially in emerging nations such as China and India fuels the demand for real estate.

The real estate companies are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their real estate market share. For instance, in July 2019, CBRE Group, Inc., a U.S.-based commercial real estate investment firm acquired shares of UK-based Telford Homes Plc. The acquisition aims to expand footprints in the UK and Europe. Similarly, Life House, a vertically integrated hotel company has secured around $100 million in Blue Flag Partners for its business expansion through the acquisition of additional hotels.

Furthermore, growth in urbanization and population drives the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for real estate in the coming years. Currently, by business, in 2018, the sales segment has garnered significant market share, owing to the expansion of the infrastructure sector in developing regions. The growth is mainly because of the growth in the demand for various properties such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Moreover, government initiatives to open up the real estate sector for foreign direct investment boost the market growth. For example, in February 2018, Government of India has approved 100% foreign direct investment in the construction development sector.

Moreover, rapid upsurge in the global population as a result of rise in migration has led to rapid urbanization. This scenario is expected to catalyze the demand for real estate. Furthermore, rise in demand for commercial buildings are expected to continue to drive the market growth in the developed regions. For instance, in March 2018, Ardian, a leading private investment house, has raised more than $800 million for investment in commercial property assets in Germany, France, and Italy. Moreover, increase in industrialization in economies, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global market development.

