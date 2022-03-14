How UK Expat and Foreign National Investors Can Adjust to the New EPC Rules

Already in 2020, 50% of properties bought by investors have had an EPC rating of A, B or C.

Older, less-energy efficient period properties will become more affordable and available, and could prove to be massively profitable for investors that are willing to renovate these properties.

One good way to avoid a renovation project and satisfy new EPC guidelines is by buying off-plan.

Because flats are smaller and often more modern, they are more likely – or can be more easily adjusted – to meet the requirements for a C EPC rating.