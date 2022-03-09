Grain Mill Products Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2026

Rise in per capita income in emerging countries, and increase in awareness about gluten-free products are the two major factors driving the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The grain mill products market holds a substantial scope for the market growth. The market is currently in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly during the grain mill products market forecast period. Increase in health concerns for high-protein flour has enforced the market to produce innovative alternatives such as rice flour, maize flour, corn flour, and soya flour. Growth of the global population and rise in per capita income boost the market growth, thus increasing the production of flour. The change in taste and preference of consumers affected the sales in response to dietary concerns for manufacturers to develop differentiated products. Numerous players are entering the market with innovative food products, using flour as their base. Emerging technologies, such as wet technology and dry technology, are expected to increase market competition in the years to come.

Based on product, the wheat segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global grain mill products market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. This is due to its use in majority of countries, as the leading source of carbohydrate and vegetable protein.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global grain mill products market. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to Increase in retail sales channel penetration in developing markets, and upsurge in deals and discounts drive the growth of the segment. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to availability of various options including detailed information, offers and discount, and free home delivery offered by e-commerce platforms, and increase in internet penetration.

The global Grain mill products market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Demographics, reduction of productivity, and rise of the digital economy impacts the long-term growth of the Asia-Pacific grain mill products market. On the other hand, North America contributed to the second highest revenue share in 2018. However, the Europe region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the study period. This is due to rise in number of health-conscious consumers in this region.

The global grain mill products market is fragmented with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The strong presence private label brands is giving tough competition to global players. The key players operating in global grain mill products industry include ARDENT MILLS CANADA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Associated British Foods plc, ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG), General Mills, Inc., Hodgson Mill, ITC Limited, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Hayden Flour Mills, LLC, and White Wings.

