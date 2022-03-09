Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Growth Is Aided By Government Investments And Support

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising investments for developing new technologies in robotic vacuum cleaners is contributing to the growth of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market. The rising investments for innovations in hardware and software technologies, such as sensors and decision-making capabilities helps robotic vacuum cleaners in doing household tasks and also helps consumers to save time thereby attracting the customers to purchase robotic vacuum cleaners for household chores. For instance, in the UK, the government invested £12 million ($16 million) for developing new technologies in robots that performs household tasks. It led to partnership between Imperial College and Dyson, a robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturer for creating nextgen household products to complete household chores. Also, for instance, in 2020, in the USA, private companies such as Yidu Cloud, Tsinghua AI Fund and Matrix Partners invested $15 million in Trifo, into its AI-home robots’ vacuum in the hardware and software development for expanding in the U.S. and European markets. Rising investments and support from government thereby contributes to the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market size is expected grow from $5.59 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the robotic vacuum cleaners market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The robotic vacuum cleaners market share is expected to reach $7.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Robotic vacuum cleaners market trends include companies launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in the USA, iRobot Corporation, a leading advanced robotic vacuum technology company, launched its advanced robotic vacuum cleaner, Roomba s9+ and also launched its advanced robotic mop Braava jet m6 mopping robot that complements cleaning with mopping. These robots can talk to each other with in-built imprint link technology for vacuuming and mopping autonomously without any human effort. Likewise, in 2021, in the USA, iRobot Corporation, a leading advanced robotic vacuum technology company, launched Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum to give customers more control over their cleaning with 3.0 home intelligence.

Major players covered in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market are Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Neato Robotics, Miele & Cie. KG, and iRobot Corporation.

TBRC’s global robotic vacuum cleaners market growth analysis report is segmented by type into robotic floor vacuum cleaner, robotic pool vacuum cleaner, by end-user into residential, commercial, by type of charging into automatic, manual.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner , Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By End-Users (Residential, Commercial), By Type Of Charging (Automatic Charging, Manual Charging) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

