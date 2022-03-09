Energy Efficiency Is A Key Driver For The Smart Washing Machines Market

Smart Washing Machines Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need for energy-efficient washing machines will drive the growth of the smart washing machines market in the forecast period. Smart washing machines increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient washing machines can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home machines and advances in technology. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for global energy will grow by 37% due to a rise in energy requirements per household by 2035. Energy-efficient machines are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient machines. According to the smart washing machines market analysis, rise in need for energy-efficient washing machines will drive the smart washing machines market in the forecast period.

The global smart washing machines market size is expected grow from $14.87 billion in 2021 to $15.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart washing machines market share is expected to reach $20.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Artificial Intelligence is expected to be a trend in smart washing machines market. AI uses a simulation of human intelligence into machine. These machines are programmed with AI technology to think and function like humans. For instance, LG electronics newly released smart washing machine LG thinkQ which uses Artificial Intelligence and analyses the wash load and suggests the wash settings accordingly. Similarly, Samsung released Samsung Grande AI washer and drier in January 2020 which uses Artificial Intelligence for effective ways to laundry and connect with drier to ease the process of laundry. AI-programmed smart washing machines are expected to ease the process of laundry.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart washing machines market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the smart washing machine market. The regions covered in the smart washing machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global smart washing machines industry are General Electric Co., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Consumer Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Siemens AG, AB Electrolux, and Whirlpool.

TBRC’s global smart washing machines market research report is segmented by type into top load, front load, by application into residential, commercial, by connectivity into wi-fi, Bluetooth, near-field-communication (NFC), others.

Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Top Load, Front Load), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Near-Field-Communication (NFC)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a smart washing machines market overview, forecast smart washing machines market size and growth for the whole market, smart washing machines market segments, geographies, smart washing machines market trends, smart washing machines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

