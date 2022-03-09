CAR T-Cell Therapy Shapes The Cell And Gene Therapy Market Outlook

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market overview show that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is shaping the market. CAR T-cell therapy is a combination of cell and gene therapy in which T cells are collected from the patient’s blood and are genetically engineered to produce modified receptors at their surface, known as chimeric antigen receptors. These modified T cells with special structures (receptors) are reinfused into the patient. Then, the modified receptors of T cell help in targeting the surface antigen of the cancer cell that ultimately results in the killing of tumor cells in patients. In 2020, the US-FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's two CAR-T cell therapies to treat lymphoma and multiple myeloma and is set to be launched. Currently, FDA approved CAR-T cell therapy treatments like Tisagenlecleucel for the treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children and Axicabtagene ciloleucel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Steady investment and consolidation in cell and gene therapies contributed to the cell and gene therapy market growth. After recognizing the potential of the CGT market, 16 out of the 20 largest biopharma companies by revenue, added CGT products to their portfolio. For instance, Merck invested $109 million in viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing in April 2020. Moreover, 12% of industrial clinical pipeline products and at least 16% of preclinical pipeline products consist of CGT. According to the cell and gene therapy market forecast, steady investment and consolidation in CGT production capacity led to an increase in production capacity and also contributed to the growth of the cell and gene therapy market.

The global cell and gene therapy market size is expected to grow from $6.58 billion in 2021 to $8.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The growth in the cell and gene therapy market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The gene and cell therapy market is expected to reach $21.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.6%.

Major players covered in the global cell and gene therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen, Merck, Organogenesis Holdings, Dendreon, Vericel, Bluebird Bio, and Fibrocell Science.

TBRC’s global cell and gene therapy market report is segmented by product into cell therapy, gene therapy, by application into oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, others, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer care centers, wound care centers, others.

