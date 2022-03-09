Force Sensors Market is projected to surpass ~US$ 5,286.2 Mn by 2029- FMI
Force Sensors Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A force sensor plays an integral role in industrial automation industry. With increasing penetration of robotics, there has been increased adoption of an integrated miniature version of force sensors. Significant adoption of force sensors for robotic applications such as deburring, grinding, and drilling will continue to account for substantial revenue generation in the global force sensor market. The adoption has also been remarkable in robotic medical systems.
As indicated by a new study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the global force sensor market will thrive at a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Increasing healthcare expenditure, extensive R&D activities, and increasing number of sensors per vehicle will remain among the prominent boosters to the growth of force sensor market.
Key Takeaways - Force Sensor Market Study
Automotive and medical & healthcare industries would remain key end users of force sensors. These two verticals currently account for a collective market share of nearly 40%.
Rising demand for portable medical devices and assist machines for emergency medical treatment is likely to push the adoption of force sensors by healthcare industry at a higher rate.
In-house development of paper force sensors for musical applications is expected to create new growth opportunities in force sensor market.
The capacitive force sensor will continue to lead the way in force sensor market throughout the projection period.
Manufacturers must focus on the expanding industrial automation landscape and adapt to the changing manufacturing landscape, in addition to increasing their focus on deploying touch interface across a variety of applications such as press force monitoring and transportation.
Medical & Healthcare Industry Turning into a Hub of Opportunity
Growing emphasis on improving the quality of healthcare services offer significant opportunities to force-sensing technology developers. Increasing demand for force sensor in various healthcare applications such as infusion pumps, patient weight monitoring systems, physical therapy, surgical staple guns, and oxygen tank monitoring are expected to create new and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the force sensor market. However, long regulatory approval processes and counterfeit semiconductor components are major challenges that may hamper the growth of the force sensor market.
Product Innovation to Remain Key Strategy
Key vendors focusing on force sensor platforms are strategizing to develop and innovate new products related to intelligent force measuring technology in order to achieve full global coverage and offer precise global force measurement services.
In September 2019, Haehne GmbH launched intelligent force measuring technology with IO-Link. This IO-Link interface for force tension sensors is used for force measurement 4.0. The IO-Link from HAEHNE is a global data interface with intelligent two-side communication for data transmission among the plant control systems and the force measurement sensors in the field.
Applications of Force Sensor Technology in Musical Industry
The market scenario is expected to change in the foreseeable future after the introduction of advanced and cost-effective force sensors and sensing solutions for the musical industry. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering force sensor products for various applications such as electronic drum triggers, keyboard after touch, foot pedal controllers, programmable mixed arrays, and interactive dance floors. These factors are creating potential growth opportunities for developers and providers of force sensors.
More About Force Sensor Market Study
In this report, the global force sensor market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates across different regions. To understand and evaluate these opportunities in the force sensor market, the market is segmented into four major sections such as product type (load cell, capacitive, piezo-resistive, piezo-electric, others), application (monitoring & control and test & measurement), end user (automotive, medical & healthcare consumer electronics, clothing & textile, food & beverage, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, oil & gas, construction, agriculture, and others), and region.
