How Are Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Industry Players Strategizing For Market Stability?

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in September 2020, AbbVie and I-Mab entered into a strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4), which is a monoclonal antibody drug used to treat multiple cancers. IRBM announced the signing of a service and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The agreement will focus on the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for cancer.

Major players covered in the global cancer monoclonal antibodies industry are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Read more on the Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow from $49.81 billion in 2021 to $56.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market share market is expected to reach $86.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. According to the cancer monoclonal antibodies market forecast, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the market.

TBRC’s global cancer MAbs market report is segmented by monoclonal antibody therapies into bevacizumab (Avastin), rituximab (Rituxan), trastuzumab (Herceptin), cetuximab (Erbitux), panitumumab (Vectibix), others, by application into breast cancer, blood cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer, colorectal cancer, others, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, pharmacies, others.



Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies (Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix)), By Application (Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Colorectal Cancer), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cancer monoclonal antibodies market overview, cancer monoclonal antibodies market forecast, cancer monoclonal antibodies market size and cancer monoclonal antibodies market growth for the whole market, cancer monoclonal antibodies market segments, cancer monoclonal antibodies market geographies, cancer monoclonal antibodies market trends, cancer monoclonal antibodies market drivers, cancer monoclonal antibodies market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3451&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell And Gene Therapy), By Application (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancers), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Global Market Report 2022 – By Source (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human), By Application (Anti-Cancer, Immunological, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Neuropharmacological, Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular), By End-User (Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institute) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - By Products (Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), By End-User (Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals), By Method (Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging), By Application (Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC