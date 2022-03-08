HCM City, EuroCham ink pact to bolster tourism growth

VIETNAM, March 8 -

Representatives of the HCM City Department of Tourism and the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham) at the signing ceremony of an MoU on Monday to promote development of the city’s tourism industry. VNS Photo Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — The European Chamber of Commerce in ViệtNam (EuroCham) will assist HCM City to become a “premier tourist destination” for international visitors through several initiatives.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on Monday by EuroCham and the HCM City Department of Tourism.

The three-year pact (2022-2024) will allow the city to expand direct channels promoting it as a vibrant urban tourism destination to the European community.

Speaking at the event, EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany, said “EuroCham’s mission has always been to act as an intermediary between the European business community and the Vietnamese Government to contribute to Việt Nam’s continued development.

“We are confident that the MoU being signed here today will aid in this and shall further strengthen cooperation between EuroCham and the HCM City Department of Tourism in practical matters such as research capacity growth, website development, HR training and enhancement, as well as increased data sharing.”

These initiatives will help promote vibrant HCM City as a premier tourist destination for European and international tourists, strengthening the city’s and country’s tourism sector, he added.

Another MoU was signed the same day between the municipal tourism department and the Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited (VIAGS) to promote tourism development.

Under the 2022-2027 agreement, the two sides will coordinate activities like market research and brand building, exchange information on developing the tourism and aviation sectors, cooperate in welcoming MICE tourists and organize activities and events to promote domestic and international travel.

Hoàng Xuân Hiệp, deputy general director of VIAGS, said the two sides would exchange information on development trends in aviation tourism, cooperate in trade promotion campaigns and carry out other activities “strongly and extensively” in both domestic and international markets.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the city’s Department of Tourism, said that cooperation pacts with both EuroCham and VIAGS were “an important milestone,” creating a premise of growth for the city’s tourism industry.

“The cooperation needs to be implemented in an effective, practical and timely manner, with focus on the immediate key tasks of restoring human resources and improving the quality of tourism services and products,” she said.

Starting March 15, the city will reopen tourism activities under new normal conditions in accordance with the Government’s three-pronged approach of flexible adaptation, safety and effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic. —VNS