Vĩnh Long to get 5 industrial zones by 2025

VIETNAM, March 9 -  

By 2030 Vĩnh Long Province plans to build five new industrial zones. Photo: baodautu.vn

VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long Province has announced plans to develop five industrial zones in 2021-25 with a total area of 1,700 ha.

They are Tân An Thạnh in Bình Tân District (500ha), Đình Khao in Long Hồ District ​(400ha), Trung Thành Tây in Vũng Liêm District (30ha), Mỹ Hoà in Bình Minh town (​​300ha), and Phước An in Mang Thít district (200ha).

They will mainly house farm produce, aquatic produce and food processing, renewable energy, and footwear projects, but also those in supporting industries such as producers of automobile parts.

This conforms with the province’s investment attraction orientation of improving capacity in industrial production.

By building them, the province hopes to create a system of industrial parks and clusters to ensure sustainable economic development, restructure its economy and boost industrial growth.

This would create and modernise industrial infrastructure, create jobs, improve incomes, and meet infrastructure demand for industrial production. 

To accomplish the plan, the province will focus on trade promotion and administrative reform, creating a favourable investment environment, human resource development and training, and attracting investment in industrial infrastructure. — VNS

