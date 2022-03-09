TAIWAN, March 9 - President Tsai officially welcomes Belize Prime Minister Briceño with military honors

President Tsai officially welcomes Belize Prime Minister Briceño with military honors

President Tsai Ing-wen officially welcomed Belize Prime Minister John Briceño and First Lady Briceño on the morning of March 9 with military honors. In remarks, the president emphasized that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Belize have worked together very closely across a range of fields, and expressed hope that Prime Minister Briceño's visit will further strengthen bilateral cooperation and friendship.

The welcome ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office. President Tsai and Prime Minister Briceño each delivered remarks after a 19-gun salute, the playing of the two countries' national anthems, and a review of the military honor guard.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

This is the first time I have received Prime Minister Briceño since taking office, and it is Prime Minister Briceño's first visit to Taiwan since he assumed his current position. It is a great pleasure to greet a dear friend from afar with our grandest display of military honors. On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest welcome to Prime Minister Briceño, Mrs. Briceño, and all guests.

This October marks the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Belize. In recent years, our two nations have worked together very closely in numerous fields. As we welcome Prime Minister Briceño's visit, we look forward to exchanging opinions on issues of mutual interest, deepening cooperation, and elevating our diplomatic friendship even further. I wish you all a successful visit.

Prime Minister Briceño then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

Thank you very much for your warm welcome. My delegation is very grateful for the excellent arrangements that have been made for us. Belize and Taiwan are friends and partners. We enjoy a cordial bilateral relationship, which has grown stronger during almost 33 years. Belize has benefited greatly from our diplomatic partnership with Taiwan that is based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law.

But Taiwan and Belize firmly believe that we must build on our multilateral system and reject the rise of hegemony. Global challenges require global responses, global cooperation, and genuine partnership.

The people of the world yearn for a new humanitarian spirit that promotes peace. Citizens everywhere call for a renewed respect for the right of all peoples to self-determination, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, the territorial integrity of all nations, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Now, more than ever, Belize, Taiwan, and friendly countries must ensure that the values we cherish are respected. Our pledge to the people of Taiwan is to work diligently for a future that is secure, prosperous, and peaceful. Thank you.

Also in attendance at the welcome ceremony were Vice President Lai Ching-te, Secretary-General to the President David T. Lee (李大維), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Examination Yuan President Huang Jong-tsun (黃榮村), Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts, Ambassador to Belize David K.C. Chien (錢冠州), and St. Christopher and Nevis Ambassador Jasmine Elise Huggins, who serves as dean of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.