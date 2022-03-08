Minister Hinds urges continued collaboration between all of the Agencies of National Security as a springboard to greater success

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 8 - Port of Spain: Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds, MP is encouraging the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and all other National Security Agencies to continue working together steadfastly, using the well-settled inter-agency approach. The Minister is of the view, that it is only through an ethos of collaboration and cooperation, that this country would win the ongoing war against criminal elements.

Minister Hinds proudly recognises the successes won by the Police Service, over the past few weeks.

The Minister hosted a meeting towards the end of last year with the Commissioner of Police, who unveiled the TTPS’s strategy to combat crime, in particular, homicides. Since the implementation of that plan, ninety-six (96) persons have been arrested and charged, for violent crimes over the period December, 2021 to February, 2022.

In particular:

 Five persons were arrested and charged for three (3) triple murders, that occurred over the latter part of 2021;  Eighty-six (86) illegal firearms were seized and persons charged for various firearm-related offences;  A rapid response by officers of the TTPS, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service resulted in the arrest of two (2) persons, who were allegedly trafficking contraband by use of a drone, found within the precincts of one of the nation's prisons;  The Minister, along with 120 Executive and other Senior Officers of the TTPS, were presented with the TTPS’s Strategic Plan for the next two years, which the Ministry of National Security endorsed;



The Minister has been advised by the leadership of the Police Service, that Operation Strike Back exercises continue. In these exercises, targeted searches will continue to be executed across all Police Divisions. Several identified drug blocks are also being targeted, along with road block exercises in all Police Divisions.

Minister Hinds also advises, that the Cabinet recently approved the purchase of a specialised and custom-built water tender, to augment the capacity of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, to fight fires, in the Port of Spain area. This specialised vehicle, includes capability to use foam and specialized rescue equipment, in such an event.

The Fire Service has also begun a programme to repair breathing apparatus kits, for use by its officers, in fire-fighting. The parts and equipment for these repairs, have been duly acquired and a contractor has begun to effect the necessary repairs.

The Ministry of National Security in collaboration with the TTPS, hosted a Forensic Science Symposium, in February. The practitioners of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre participated. This symposium was aimed at widening and deepening the coordination and collaboration between these agencies; a better understanding of the wide-ranging provisions of the DNA Legislation and the general advancement of the country's use of the scientific method, with a particular focus on DNA and Ballistic technologies.

The Ministry of National Security recently hosted a high-level meeting, involving citizens and business operators in Western Trinidad. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (Western Division), the Chief Immigration Officer, the Comptroller of Customs; and the Head of the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit, were also in attendance, with the aim of resolving issues, that affect the peace and good order in this area. There was a special focus on border security of the Western Peninsula.

The Minister encourages all the agencies of National Security to build on these achievements, using them as a springboard, to even greater successes, in the fight against crime.