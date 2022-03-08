Submit Release
President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, March 8 - 08 march 2022, 15:15

On March 8, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the sides noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic. They hailed the fact that during this period relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership.

During the conversation, the sides noted that Azerbaijan and Italy established fruitful cooperation in economic, trade and energy spheres. They stressed the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and its integral part Trans Adriatic natural gas pipeline in energy cooperation. It was noted that Azerbaijan ranks first in oil supply and third in gas supply of Italy.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed successful cooperation projects implemented in the fields of culture and education, and underlined the significance of establishing an Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku.

The sides agreed to continue high-level political dialogue and exchange of reciprocal visits in order to strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues, including the ongoing developments in Ukraine.

