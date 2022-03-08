Status Of Women Office Highlights Inspiring Women For International Women's Day

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan's Status of Women Office is highlighting inspiring female leaders in our province in celebration of International Women's Day.

"International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women around the world and right here in our own province," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "These videos showcase inspiring women in our communities who are leaders, mentors and role models for our youth."

"Women inspiring women" is the national theme for International Women's Day this year, celebrating the women and girls in our country who inspire us through their contributions to social, economic, cultural and political platforms.

Three inspiring women in Saskatchewan were chosen for this video series through their demonstrated leadership and mentorship. The women highlighted this year are:

Kam Bahia is an entrepreneur, educator and businesswomen. She is currently a counsellor in Regina and founder of I am H.E.R., a non-profit organization that provides workshops, counselling, and mentorship opportunities for young women.

Inspector Lisa Simonson is a member of the Prince Albert Police Service and is the founder and first President of Saskatchewan Women in Policing (SWIP). SWIP creates an inclusive and professional environment for women in law enforcement to network and connect while focusing on a female-centric space for career development.

Dawn Pratt is an entrepreneur, educational consultant, and chemist. She is the founder of askenootow STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Enterprise Inc., a newly created company that develops Indigenized STEM content for educators, youth and children.

