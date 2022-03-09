Saskatchewan Commits $335,000 for Settlement Supports for Displaced Ukrainian Families

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 8, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced the intent to work with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan (UCC) as part of its commitment to assist displaced Ukrainian families resettle in Saskatchewan.

Through this partnership and $335,000 in funding, there will be dedicated community coordinators who are available to provide information and assistance to individuals and groups who are wanting to provide help, and to individuals and families from Ukraine who are seeking assistance. The community coordinators will help families connect to resources such as settlement services, language training, and employment services to integrate into the province and workforce.

"The Government of Saskatchewan stands with those around the world condemning the unprovoked attack of Ukraine by Russia, and we have informed the federal government of our readiness to receive an unlimited number of displaced families fleeing Ukraine," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This partnership, which is over and above other supports that we are already offering, will provide the displaced Ukrainian families who choose to come to our province access to helpful settlement resources they need to rebuild their lives here in Saskatchewan."

The project will be administered by UCC Saskatchewan, who will work with their UCC member groups, as well as existing settlement, employment, and language service providers across the province.

For individuals or families in need of assistance or anyone wanting to offer some assistance, UCC Saskatchewan can be contacted at 1-888-652-5850 or info@ucc.sk.ca.

As of March 8, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has reached 2 million.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Robin Speer Immigration and Career Training Regina Phone: 306-519-5006 Email: robin.speer@gov.sk.ca