A series of short closures and delays on the Malahat (Highway 1) between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill are planned for March 9 to 12, 2022.

A total of eight closures of as long as 15 minutes each on March 9 and 10 are required to remove tree debris from November’s atmospheric river event. Drivers should plan for delays of approximately 35 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those days.

Additionally, crews will be resurfacing the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill overnight from 10 p.m. on Friday, March 11, until 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Drivers can expect single lane alternating traffic and minor delays.

Drivers are asked to follow signs and obey posted speed limits.

For up-to-date road closure information, please check www.DriveBC.ca.

Or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.