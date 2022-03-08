Submit Release
SB361 in Sen: Refused to withdraw from the committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform, Ayes 11, Noes 19 - 2022-03-08

WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to amend 20.370 (1) (mu), 281.61 (6) and 292.31 (1) (d) (intro.); and to create 20.285 (1) (as), 20.370 (4) (az), 20.370 (4) (pr), 20.370 (4) (ps), 20.370 (6) (ed), 20.370 (6) (ee), 25.17 (1) (kt), 25.461, 36.50, 160.07 (7), 160.15 (4), 227.139 (5), 281.15 (5m), 281.17 (8) (c), 281.79, 285.27 (2) (bm), 292.31 (1) (d) 1m., 292.31 (11), 292.66, 292.67, 292.74, 299.15 (2m), 299.48 (1) (am), 299.48 (1) (e), 299.48 (3d), 299.48 (3m) (c) and 299.485 of the statutes; Relating to: regulating and addressing PFAS, providing an exemption from rule-making procedures, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

