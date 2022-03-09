Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cordless vacuum cleaners market size is expected grow from $6.73 billion in 2021 to $7.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cordless vacuum cleaner market is expected to reach $9.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Increasing disposable income coupled with growing consumer awareness about health & hygiene among the urban population is contributing to the cordless vacuum cleaners market growth.

The global cordless vacuum cleaners market consists of sales of cordless vacuum cleaners and related services. The vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck dust and dirt from the floor, sofas, and other upholstery. Cordless vacuum cleaners work on batteries and offer better portability and convenience when compared with the corded vacuum cleaners. Moreover, battery powdered or cordless vacuum cleaners are tending to be safer than vacuum cleaners with cord and provide more flexibility, making them extremely agile.

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends

Major players are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced products in order to meet the demand from the consumers. The companies are growing emphasis on manufacturing next-generation vacuum cleaners with smart and cordless technology to improve consumer experience and making cleaning effortless. Additionally, the development of smart vacuum cleaners with battery sensing, floor-sensing, and filter-sensing technologies is a leading trend in the cordless vacuum cleaners market.

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments

The global cordless vacuum cleaner market is segmented:

By Product Type: Handheld, Canister, Upright, Stick, Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Geography: The global vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cordless vacuum cleaners global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cordless vacuum cleaners market, cordless vacuum cleaners market share, cordless vacuum cleaners global market segments and geographies, cordless vacuum cleaner market trends, cordless vacuum cleaners market players, cordless vacuum cleaners market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cordless vacuum cleaners global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: LG, GlenDimplex, Haier, Puppyoo, Gtech, IRobot, SharkNinja, Stanley Black & Decker, BISSELL, TTI.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

