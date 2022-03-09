COVID – Global Market Winners and Losers: 2019-2021

Market Sector Growth 2019-20 Market Sector Growth 2020-21

Market Sector and Regional Variances in the Global Economic impact of COVID

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The initial short-term impact and mid- to long-term effect of COVID on global markets tells a different story across different market sectors, regions, countries, and companies. The OECD reports that some countries, notably the USA and China, are making a faster recovery from the pandemic than less developed and poorer countries.

As per data on the Global Market Model, although growth in the Software and Services sector was positive between 2019-21, the larger aggregate sector of Information Technology suffered a -2.0% dip in 2019-20, followed by modest growth of 6.6% in 2020-21.

The Oil and Gas sector experienced the most volatile changes between 2019-21, with the steepest decline amongst all the main sectors at -30.3% in 2019-20, followed by the largest bounce-back, +25.5% in 2020-21.

Global Technology firms are expected to prosper. Post-recovery, they have witnessed a surge in demand for online services, which is benefitting the big five technology companies: Meta (Facebook), Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. For example, Facebook experienced a 50% rise in Messaging activity in countries hit hard by the pandemic restrictions and the dramatic rise in online orders has resulted in Amazon planning to employ 100,000 new hires to meet the spike in demand. All five big tech firms are cash-rich ($750 Bn on their balance sheets) and have enjoyed financial stability during the COVID outbreak.

Government interventions, such as the furlough schemes implemented in Europe, helped to mitigate the impact with fewer companies failing in 2020, than in 2019. It is unclear however, whether the damage limitation can be maintained, once government support measures are withdrawn.

GDP growth in advanced economies the Philippines, India, Spain, France and Britain suffered the largest decline in 2020, whereas the GDP impact on other developed economies like China, South Korea, Brazil, Australia and Germany was more modest. Countries such as Britain, Spain and France are expected to be the slowest in recovering. Generally, European countries are scored in the bottom ten when it comes to long-term recovery. Germany is the exception in Europe, with a stronger economic structure and quicker recovery forecast.

