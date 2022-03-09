Outdoor Heating Market to Reach USD 605.5 Million by 2028; Rising Use of Outdoor Spaces due to Indoor Capacity Restrictions to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

Companies Profiled in the Outdoor Heating Market Players- Fire Sense (Florida, U.S.), Landmann Polska Sp. Z.o.o. (Germany), Heiningerr (East Flanders, Belgium), Dulon Marine Deckmate Group (Zoeterwoude, The Netherlands), VASNER (Parasol heater) (Vel, Germany), AZ Patio Heaters (Arizona, U.S.), Lava Heat Italia (California, U.S.), Bromic (California, U.S.), Calcana (Alberta, Canada), Schwank (patioSchwank) (Georgia, U.S.), TWIN EAGLES, INC. (California, the U.S.), Patio Comfort (Ontario, Canada), Mr. Heater (Ohio, U.S.), Bonf Manufacturing (California, U.S.), Napoleon (Ontario, Canada), Blue Rhino (North Carolina, U.S.), Dayva (California, U.S.), Lynx Grills (Mississippi, U.S.), Solaira (Illinois. U.S.), Symo Parasols (Bruges, Belgium)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global outdoor heating market size is projected to hit USD 605.5 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing use of outdoor spaces owing indoor capacity restrictions to adhere the COVID-19 restrictions is anticipated to be a key factor driving the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Outdoor Heating Market Revenue, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 406.3 million in 2020 and USD 422.6 million in 2021.

Additionally, the extensive manufacturing and development of electric heaters are expected to complement the market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

The market dynamics have been greatly altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The demand imbalance created in the market due to supply chain disruptions have negatively impacted growth. The shutdowns of various production plants and the low availability of a workforce have aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, the uplift of lockdowns and curfews due to rapid vaccination processes being carried out globally are helping the market recover. The market is likely to expand significantly in the upcoming years.

Segmentation-

On the basis of product type, the market is trifurcated into wall-mounted & hanging, tabletop, and freestanding. On the basis of fuel type, the market is fragmented into gas/propane, electric, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor agriculture/livestock breeder, residential outdoors, commercial and industrial; space heating, and catering & hospitality. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It provides a comprehensive Outdoor Heating Market assessment.

It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the Outdoor Heating Market.

Drivers & Restraints-



Establishment of New Outdoor Spaces to Propel Market Growth



Public places and commercial spaces, including restaurants, breweries, and bars have witnessed increased in outdoor space establishments to adhere the COVID-19 protocols and increase seating capacity. The fear of contracting coronavirus in indoor spaces and social distancing norms are likely to positively influence the outdoor heating market growth in the coming years.

The development and subsequent adoption of electric heaters by consumers is amplifying the market growth at commendable pace. Electric heaters require lesser maintenance and repairs, and also helps in minimizing operational costs. Hence, the increasing demand electric heaters is likely to complement the market growth.



However, fragmented supply chain networks and scarcity of local manufacturers may restrain the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights-



Favorable Weather Conditions to Boost Growth in Europe



Europe is anticipated to gain tremendous growth in the global outdoor heating market share. The growth is attributable to favorable weather conditions and rising trend of rooftop breweries, restaurants, and clubs. Moreover, the strong production cluster in the U.K. is driving the patio heater sales, contributing to the region’s market growth.



North America is expected to witness remarkable growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for patio heaters in commercial facilities and eateries is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing trend of outdoor dining and the rising efforts by dining service providers are anticipated to bolster the region’s market growth.



Asia Pacific’s market remains in nascent stages due to the low requirement for outdoor heating. The tropical climate and limited customer base are attributable to the market’s nascent development.

Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Emphasize Launch of Innovative Products to Increase their Market Penetration



The key Outdoor Heating Market players emphasize product innovation by launching innovative products integrated with modern technologies. They emphasize joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and others to augment their market penetration. For instance, Mensa Heating U.K. recorded the sales of approximately 750 units in a day in October 2020. The high sales denoted the rising demand for these heaters throughout the U.K.

Major Players Profiled in the Outdoor Heating Market Players-

Fire Sense (Florida, U.S.)

Landmann Polska Sp. Z.o.o. (Germany)

Heiningerr (East Flanders, Belgium)

Dulon Marine Deckmate Group (Zoeterwoude, The Netherlands)

VASNER (Parasol heater) (Vel, Germany)

AZ Patio Heaters (Arizona, U.S.)

Lava Heat Italia (California, U.S.)

Bromic (California, U.S.)

Calcana (Alberta, Canada)

Schwank (patioSchwank) (Georgia, U.S.)

TWIN EAGLES, INC. (California, the U.S.)

Patio Comfort (Ontario, Canada)

Mr. Heater (Ohio, U.S.)

Bonf Manufacturing (California, U.S.)

Napoleon (Ontario, Canada)

Blue Rhino (North Carolina, U.S.)

Dayva (California, U.S.)

Lynx Grills (Mississippi, U.S.)

Solaira (Illinois. U.S.)

Symo Parasols (Bruges, Belgium)

