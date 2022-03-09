AI in IoT Market Statistics 2022: Ready to experience exponential growth along with key players by 2030

Allied Market

The need to reduce downtime and maintenance costs are the primary factors driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in IoT market has implemented core technologies such as machine learning and DL for security units. In addition, AI enabled IoT application for manufacturing can also effectively manage operations such as equipment performance monitoring, quality control, and human interaction. Moreover, with the increase in adoption of sensors and connected devices, there has been a surge in data point that is generated in the manufacturing sector.

AI in IoT market software is segmented into NLP, ML and Deep Learning. Machine learning performs the task of automatic learning without ordering specific instructions and has the ability to work as a strong analytical tool for huge data.

The IoT devices are connected to your desktop/laptop or with other systems. So, if the IoT device contains any security susceptibility, it can be harmful to the consumer’s network. This susceptibility can attack other systems and damage them. Risk of privacy always persists while using IoT devices because they are interconnected with various hardware components and software, as chances of sensitive information leakage can happen through unauthorized manipulation. However, IoT devices transmit the user’s personal information such as name, address, date of birth, and credit card details without encryption. Sometimes, lack of security increases the risk of personal information leakage while the data is collected and transmitted to the IoT device.

Key industry players - Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco System Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation Others

Impact of COVID-19 on AI in IoT Market-

• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries except Healthcare across the world. Further, the COVID-19 has great impact on the healthcare ecosystem, starting from pharmaceutical companies, drugs makers, and vaccine developers, to health insurers and hospitals.

• The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the IoT healthcare solutions. It has positive and great impact on healthcare ecosystem, starting from pharmaceuticals, drug makers, vaccine developers, to health insurers and hospitality.

• In addition, the artificial intelligence model has been applied to predict and analyze the growth of the potential threat in countries across the world.

• Furthermore, IoT software solution has strong indications that the demand for technology and digital solutions is projected to increase in the long run, with the increase in COVID-19 cases. The impact of COVID-19 on technology may be extremely positive as everyone is forced to embrace new technologies and discover their benefits. Additional investments in digital infrastructure can be expected.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

