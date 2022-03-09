WatchRx.io and Althea.ai Partner to Improve Health Equity

WatchRx Watch with Medication Reminder

The partnership leverages visual medication reminders, vitals data, SDOH data analytics, and AI/ML to reduce health inequity and gaps for vulnerable populations

ACTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WatchRx and Althea.ai announced today that they are partnering to revolutionize health equity and Whole Person Health with their AI/ML enabled health equity platform and smart wearable solutions. With this partnership, payers, healthcare providers, and ACOs can leverage predictive analytics and insights to increase care coordination, simplify medication adherence, reduce healthcare cost, and improve patient outcomes.

Chronic disease and mental illness account for 90% of America’s $3.8 trillion annual healthcare expenditure. Six in ten American adults suffer from some chronic disease while four in ten suffer from more than one condition . Missed medications result in 125,000 annual deaths in the US . The issue is pronounced among the rapidly growing senior population, where nearly 69% of potentially avoidable hospital admissions are due to medication non-adherence .

The two companies aim to significantly improve wellness and health equity among vulnerable micro populations, including the chronically and mentally ill, seniors, and women.

“Althea is focused on identifying health inequity, gaps in care, and challenges at the individual level, using our curated SDOH data asset, as well as our AI/ML capabilities,” said Michael DePalma, CEO of Althea.ai. “WatchRx provides us the ability to bring these real-time actionable insights into our platform, and in turn, to help identify clinical & non-clinical interventions to achieve the highest impact. WatchRx helps us increase patient-provider engagement and reach the patients where they are.”

This partnership will leverage WatchRx’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) capabilities and Althea’s AI/ML platform to:

● Deliver personalized healthcare

● Improve medication adherence

● Increase patient and caregiver engagement

● Drive positive behavioral and lifestyle changes

“We are thrilled to join hands with Althea to help address health inequity among vulnerable populations,” said Jayanthi Narasimhan, Founder and CEO of WatchRx. “With our patient-friendly solution, Althea customers will be able to connect wearables and medical devices as well as access personalized resources and guidance to manage their health. Our data analytics, automation, and patient-engagement capabilities are critical to improving patient health outcomes and quality of life.”

The WatchRx solution is available as part of Althea’s digital health management platform.

Learn more: https://youtu.be/nHP2Xv8OSwk

About Althea.ai

Althea is mission-driven, purpose-built healthcare company focused on driving measurable health outcomes for those at risk due to chronic disease, health inequities, or impediments to care. The Althea.ai ML platform consists of a unique curated SDOH data set, that, when combined with client data sets and the Althea.ai platform algorithms, can identify those at risk, as well as those receptive to behavioral modifications, to influence outcomes.

About WatchRx

WatchRx is on a mission to help healthcare providers deliver personalized quality care to seniors to facilitate aging in place. We enable hospitals and providers to improve transitional care and offer RPM/CCM/TCM, which helps to reduce readmission, reduce healthcare costs, and grow revenue. The patented AI/ML enabled WatchRx solution includes a senior-friendly smartwatch and RPM/CCM/TCM platform with automated workflows. Our predictive analytics system correlates vitals data, medication adherence, and self-reported data, including food & nutrition. The RPM platform and accompanying smartphone app, enable physicians, caregivers, and nurses to receive actionable alerts and deliver care right at patient’s home.

Althea.ai Media Contact:

Michael DePalma, CEO

Email: Michael.depalma@althea.ai

WatchRx Media Contact:

Jayanthi Narasimhan, CEO

Email: info@watchrx.io

WatchRx - Smartwatch for Seniors Demo