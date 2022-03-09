Audit The Vote PA Launches a DECERTIFY Petition for the 2020 Election
Pennsylvania illegally certified the 2020 election with over 700,000 more ballots cast than voters who voted.PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audit The Vote PA launched a petition on their website to decertify the 2020 election yesterday, March 8th at 9:00 am. By midnight, they had almost 8000 signatures collected.
The purpose for the petition is to grow the movement for election integrity that has swept the state of Pennsylvania since the 2020 election and to provide a way to hold existing legislatures accountable for allowing the election to be illegally certified by then Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar.
"With the primary election season heating up this spring, we need a way to separate the politicians from the patriots when it comes to those wanting our votes. Everyone running for office is on the election integrity bandwagon now, but we need to see who is willing to put ink on paper to find out who the real America First candidates are."
- Toni Shuppe, CEO Audit The Vote PA
An excerpt from the petition:
"WE THE PEOPLE, as residents of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, hereby petition for the decertification and/or nullification of the 2020 Presidential election and all other statewide down ballot races on the grounds of the following discrepancies and the clear violation of the Pennsylvania State Election Code:
1. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes were unlawfully counted and certified.
a. The election was certified on November 24th, 2020 by Secretary Boockvar. At that time, the SURE system, the official registrar of votes pursuant to 25 PA STAT § 1222, reflected an astounding 784,752 more ballots cast than voters who voted. This is an unprecedented over-vote, and Pennsylvania law expressly prohibits certifying until after the investigation of an over-vote.
b. No investigation of the 784,752 votes before certification, as required under 25 PA STAT §3154, was ever performed.
c. In Philadelphia County alone, 792 out of 1703 precincts (also called “districts”) had more votes for President than voters who participated in the election. Those 792 precincts had a total of 346,484 votes for President. In those 792 precincts, Biden received 286,014 votes and Trump received 57,253 votes, for a net margin of 228,761 votes for Biden. Under 25 PA. STAT. § 3154, “no votes shall be recorded from such district until such investigation shall be had . . . .” No investigation into these discrepancies has been conducted.
d. In Alleghany County, 767 out of 1,323 precincts had more votes for President than voters who participated in the election. In those 767 precincts, Biden received 246,446 votes and Trump received 153,060 votes, for a net margin of 93,386 votes for Biden — which alone exceeds Biden’s margin of victory.
e. On December 28, 2020, which was a month after the certification, Secretary Boockvar issued a press release trying to excuse the massive number of over-votes compared to the number of voters. As of that date, the number of over-votes still exceeded 205,000. Her direct quote included the following: “[a]t this time, there are still a few counties that have not completed uploading their vote histories to the SURE system.”
f. Why was she allowed to certify the election when the over-vote total still exceeded the margin of victory?"
The petition also lists preliminary results from the citizen led canvassing effort that ATVPA is currently wrapping up in 10 different counties, showing massive descrepancies between what the State Department certified as the final result and what the resident voters said at the door.
Montgomery and Allegheny counties are among the highest with a 59% descrepancy rate and a 53% descrepancy rate, respectively. Westmoreland and Berks counties lead the pack with the highest estimate of phantom voters, with Westmoreland at 29% and Berks at 27%. A phantom vote is defined as a vote recorded from an address that the resident is unaware of.
To see what information was collected on the canvassing survey:
https://form.jotform.com/213208913798060
