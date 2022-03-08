MACAU, March 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for November 2021 - January 2022 decreased by 1.0% over the previous period (October - December 2021) to 264.8. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (264.2) and Taipa & Coloane (267.3) fell by 1.1% and 0.8% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (283.0) decreased by 1.1% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (274.3) and Taipa & Coloane (317.1) dropping by 1.3% and 0.8% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old dipped by 2.3%, and both the indices for those between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old fell by 1.2%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (314.1) went down by 0.5%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area with less than 50 square metres and for those of 100 square metres and over decreased by 2.2% and 2.0% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 0.4%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, both the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys fell by 1.1%.