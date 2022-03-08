Sweden’s cooperation with Russian and Belarusian cultural actors

SWEDEN, March 8 - Sweden condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unprovoked, illegal and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine. Russia’s actions are an attack on the European security order, and European countries now stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Extensive sanctions have been imposed in a short period of time against Russia and the Russian central government. The Government is now continuing to push for sanctions against Russia, support to Ukraine and strengthening Sweden.

“Culture plays a key role for freedom of expression and democratisation, not least in times of war. Support must therefore be given to those who voice support for democracy, including artists, journalists and cultural actors. That’s why as Minister for Culture, it is one of my top priorities to support free speech, artistic freedom and individual artists and journalists in every way that the Government and I can,” says Minister for Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter.

The following applies regarding cultural cooperation between Swedish cultural institutions and public authorities and Russia and Belarus: