Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:39 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Miana Luckett, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23 year-old Ronnie Thorne, of Northeast, DC. Thorne was transported to the Homicide Branch where she was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.