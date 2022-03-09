Arrest Made in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:47 pm, the suspects forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. The suspects took property and then fled the scene in a vehicle. A short time later, one of the suspects was apprehended.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###