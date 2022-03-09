Submit Release
03/08/22-DROUGHT CONDITIONS DESCEND ON HAWAI‘I DURING WHAT IS TYPICALLY THE RAINY SEASON

For Immediate News Release: March 8, 2022

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/686090114

(HONOLULU) – Most of Hawai‘i is beginning to experience drought conditions, during the time of year when rain is normally plentiful and regular.  

The State Commission of Water Resource Management (CWRM) is advising people to take immediate actions to reduce water use in Maui County especially, describing current drought conditions as historic.  

CWRM Deputy Kaleo Manuel said, “A significant lack of rainfall across the island has resulted in a lack of groundwater recharge and surface flow. Normal wet season rainfall has not materialized and streams that are normally gushing with water are barely flowing. This is deepening our already grave concerns about the effects of seasonal drought on water supplies. 

The County of Maui’s municipal water supply is heavily reliant on surface flow to meet the potable water demands of the upcountry, central valley, and west Maui regions and the lack of streamflow will directly affect water supply for these areas.  

Additionally, many communities on Maui are reliant on surface flow for domestic water supply, agricultural irrigation, and for growing kalo. A lack of wet season rainfall will also signal potential consequences for water supplies in the traditional, upcoming dry season.

Continuously monitored streamflow stations across the state are flowing at record low rates, with some approaching the lowest flows ever recorded. Drought conditions, as reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor show nearly the entire state in some level of drought, with all eight of the Main Hawaiian Islands experiencing at least moderate drought. The northwestern tips of Kaua’i and Maui are currently in severe drought. The only exceptions are a small slice in the center of Hawai‘i Island, described as abnormally dry, and the east side of Hawai‘i island, as the only place in the state, not currently experiencing drought conditions.

Oheo Stream at Kipahulu, Maui has stopped flowing above Seven Sacred Pools and Kaluanui Stream near Punalu‘u on O‘ahu has stopped flowing completely. Streamflow from North and South Kaukonahua streams into Lake Wilson is currently below 0.64 million gallons per day (mgd), threatening agricultural uses along the north shore. 

Maui County stream flows 

Period of record 

Median flow for March 8 

Current flow 

Percentage of median flow 

Hanawi 

102 years 

6.46 mgd 

1.34 mgd 

21% 

West Wailuaiki 

102 years 

10.34 mgd 

1.01 mgd 

10% 

Waikamoi 

27 years 

0.14 mgd 

0.01 mgd 

5% 

Nailiilihaele 

61 years 

14.22 mgd 

1.42 mgd 

10% 

Honopou 

110 years 

2.52 mgd 

0.21 mgd 

9% 

Waihee 

38 years 

36.84 mgd 

21.39 mgd 

60% 

Kahakuloa 

73 years 

7.11 mgd 

2.55 mgd 

36% 

Honokohau 

104 years 

15.5 mgd 

5.6 mgd 

37% 

 

Honolulu County stream Flows 

Period of record 

Median flow for March 8 

Current flow 

Percentage of median flow 

South Fork-Kaukonahua 

57 years 

4.5 mgd 

0.50 mgd 

11% 

North Fork-Kaukonahua 

99 years 

3.88 mgd 

0.11 mgd 

3% 

Opaeula 

61 years 

5.09 mgd 

0.09 mgd 

3% 

Kaluanui 

53 years 

0.97 mgd 

0.00 mgd 

0% 

 

Hawaii County stream flows 

Period of record 

Median flow for March 8 

Current flow 

Percentage of median flow 

Alakahi 

57 years 

3.23 mgd 

0.01 mgd 

0.4% 

Kawainui 

57 years 

4.53 mgd 

0.14 mgd 

3% 

 

Kauai County stream flows 

Period of record 

Median flow for March 8 

Current flow 

Percentage of median flow 

East Branch North Fork-Wailua 

107 years 

21.3 mgd 

8.08 mgd 

38% 

“As we enter, the more typically dry summer months, and without significant precipitation in the next few months, Hawai‘i could be in store for devastating wildfires this year. We are seeing this consequence of global climate change, played out on many fronts, including fire seasons that are now year around,” said Michael Walker, the State Fire Manager with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). He said it’s important that people become educated now about how to prevent wildfires, which indirectly have impacts on water supplies, when native vegetation burns in forest watersheds.

CWRM is recommending water conservation measures including the elimination of landscape irrigation, car and truck washing, and reductions in home water use such as shorter showers and not running the faucet continuously when brushing your teeth. 

# # # 

US Geological Survey WaterWatch Real-Time Streamflow Conditions website: https://waterwatch.usgs.gov/?m=real&r=hi 

U.S. Drought Monitor for Hawai‘i (March 1, 2022): 

https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?HI 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison  Senior Communications Manager  Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources  [email protected]  808-587-0396

