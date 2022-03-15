Iglesia Ni Cristo's Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Receives the 2021 PAFIOO
Iglesia Ni Cristo's (INC) Felix Y. Manalo Foundation received the 2021 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas (PAFIOO)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of people in the Philippines who are struggling to cope with economic issues, a lack of basic utilities, and recurring natural disasters. That is why organizations, such as the Iglesia Ni Cristo, have become so important to the daily lives of people in the Philippines. Recently, Iglesia Ni Cristo's (INC) Felix Y. Manalo Foundation received the 2021 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas (PAFIOO). This is a tremendous award that is given to those who have performed exceptional humanitarian work throughout the Philippines. INC's Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is one of 56 organizations to receive this award and will be honored directly by the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte.
The Selection Process for the Awards
Each organization nominated for an award is screened by a thorough four-stage evaluation process. First, there is an awards screening committee that takes a look at each individual nominee endorsed for awards. Then, nominees who are passed to the second stage are screened by a committee that takes a closer look at the actions they have performed. After this, nominees are divided into different categories for various awards and evaluated by senior representatives from different departments. Finally, a shortlist is given to the president for his final approval.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's (INC) Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Nominated For the Banaag Award
The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has been nominated for the Banaag Award. This is an award that is given to Filipino organizations and individuals who have contributed significantly to a specific sector. Furthermore, organizations that receive this award have advanced the cause of Filipino communities overseas. This award is just the latest estimate to the great work of INC and the Felix Y. Manolo Foundation, which continues to provide aid to those in need. Recently, Iglesia Ni Cristo provided a significant amount of aid to those who have been displaced by a recent typhoon.
Iglesia Ni Cristo Provides Aid To Those Displaced By Typhoon Odette
Natural disasters have become more common in the Philippines, and countless individuals have been displaced by typhoon Odette. According to information provided by the United Nations, close to 200,000 people were displaced by the typhoon and remain in evacuation centers. Approximately 1.4 million houses were destroyed, and more than 500 towns and cities have suffered significant infrastructure damaged. These communities require a significant amount of support, and INC's Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is honored to provide support to individuals who have been impacted by this typhoon.
Looking To The Future of the Philippines: Iglesia Ni Cristo’s Mission Remains
Even though INC's Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is honored to receive such an esteemed award, the mission remains. There are still lots of people and communities throughout the Philippines and overseas who require humanitarian aid during these challenging times. Therefore, the generous leaders with INC will redouble their efforts to make sure everyone who needs care receives the love and compassion they require during these trying times. Nobody should be forgotten, and Iglesia Ni Cristo will make sure that does not happen.
