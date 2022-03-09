ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass at Kaumualiʻi Highway and Waialo Road, now open to public

Main, News Posted on Mar 8, 2022 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents that the ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50), just past its intersection with ʻEleʻele Road and Waialo Road, is now open to the public.

A June 2020 collision at the pedestrian overpass, which crosses Kaumualiʻi Highway at the ʻEleʻele Shopping Center, produced substantial structural damage. As part of the ensuing ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass project, the bridge deck and steel support beams were removed and replaced. Railing for the pedestrian bridge was installed this past January. The new overpass now measures 17-feet high, up from 14-feet, 10-inches.

Although open to the public, work on the ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass remains in the form of minor landscape maintenance around the stairs on the residential side of Kaumualiʻi Highway. For information and updates on planned closures for state roadways, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.