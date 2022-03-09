Helideck Monitoring System Market by Vertical (Oil & Gas (Fixed Offshore Rigs and Mobile Offshore Rigs) Forecast 2030

Helideck is a heliport positioned on a floating or fixed offshore facility such as an exploration or production unit used for the exploitation of oil or gas.

Helideck monitoring system is designed to abide by rules and regulation of region and aviation safety. It provides information regarding flight, screenshots to the operator of a helicopter for flight planning, and communication hierarchical storage management (HSM) data to remote or local users. Moreover, the system is developed to measure, calculate, and visualize all significant weather conditions and analyse helideck motion to confirm maximum safety at the time of helicopter landing & take-off activities. Furthermore, the system offers real-time information on the current weather such as direction & speed of the wind, barometric pressure, air temperature, vertical velocity, cloud height, and helideck attitude. All the weather information is detected via meteorological sensors to display navigation data in a clear, easy-to-read graphic user interface and have a successful helicopter operation in an offshore environment.

Major Market Players:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Vaisala Oyj, Monitor Systems Ltd., Observator Group, Fugro N.V., ASB Systems PVT. LTD., ABB Ltd., Miros AS, RigStat LP, and Dynamax Inc.

COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the production, transportation, and distribution in the oil and gas industry. Since the there was a travel restriction due to COVID-19 the use of helicopter for travelling to and from oil rigs was restricted which affected the demand for use & maintenance of helideck monitoring system. Furthermore, the manufacturing of new offshore oil rigs was also halted due to the pandemic which affected the demand for new helideck monitoring system. Also, there was unavailability of raw material required for helideck manufacturing and unavailability of skilled professional for software development of helideck monitoring system. Offshore oil & gas rigs are constantly increasing in number which had a slight setback due to the pandemic, but it is expected to grow post pandemic driving the growth of helideck monitoring system market.

The rise in demand for fuel globally has increased the exploration activities to find new offshore oil & gas rigs to support the increasing demand. For instance, in 2021 Northern Offshore, a drilling unit of Shandong Offshore International, has won a contract of $25.4 million from Sinogeo’s Smart Oil Investment for drilling services in the Bohai Sea through a tender process. Moreover, in 2021 oil field service company Saipem has been awarded by Wintershall Dea Norge a contract for the drilling campaign of six wells plus options to drill additional wells in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. Thus, rise in offshore oil & gas exploration activities is expected to drive growth of helideck monitoring system market.

Offshore operations are a bit more complex than others which requires a higher level of trained professionals to land and take off from an offshore installation and to identify the weather conditions. Moreover, in the landing and taking off from the moving helidecks, it highly requires airmanship skills more than moving in a fixed platform. Thus, lack of skilled helicopter pilots can hamper growth of helideck monitoring system market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the helideck monitoring system market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the helideck monitoring system market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight helideck monitoring system market growth scenario.

• The report provides detailed helideck monitoring system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

