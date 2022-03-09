Washington’s Lottery supports Responsible Gambling with enhanced focus on Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Problem gambling affects an estimated 80,000-160,000 Washington residents

Olympia, WA (March 8, 2022) – Washington’s Lottery is proud to support this 20th year of March being declared Problem Gambling Awareness Month by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). Governor Jay Inslee has also voiced his support of this initiative and adopted March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Washington State. Washington's Lottery is an active participant and strong advocate for this vital movement, which helps spread awareness about problem gambling and reminds the public about the importance of responsible gambling.

“Washington’s Lottery wants all of our players to be responsible, keep it fun and know their limit, not just during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, but all year round,” said Marcus Glasper, Director of Washington’s Lottery. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling to provide increased awareness and valuable resources for those impacted by this type of addiction, including some new resources we’ve made available this year.”

To help tackle Problem Gambling in the state, Washington’s Lottery has introduced a new resource for players, the voluntary self-exclusion program. This program allows a player to request to be excluded from lottery activities within the state of Washington for a pre-determined length of time.

Data provided by the NCPG and Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) shows that this issue affects between an estimated 80,000 and 160,000 Washington residents, and approximately two million adults across the United States.

“Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an important tool for spreading awareness of this public health issue that has stigmatized too many people for too long,” said Maureen Greeley, Executive Director of ECPG. “Our aim is to keep the conversation going long after this month ends to help spread the message that there are prevention, treatment, and recovery services available in the Northwest for everyone who is impacted by problem gambling.”

Those concerned about problem gambling are invited to call or text ECPG’s Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline at 1.800.547.6133, which is available 24/7. Staff will refer callers to counseling services available in Washington, including low- and no-fee options. More information about problem gambling is available at www.evergreencpg.org, including information on recovery and support meetings for individuals and family members throughout the state. More information can also be found on The National Council on Problem Gambling’s website at www.ncpgambling.org.

