Schools return to Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Oʻahu during pandemic’s two-year anniversary

The buses are back!

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday, March 11 marks two years since the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 pandemic. Life is rebounding in Hawaiʻi’s forests as more than 60 children from Waimanalo Elementary School showed up at Hawaiʻi Nature Center in Makiki Valley on Oahu to learn about environmental stewardship.

This is the first class of this size to return to the center since the pandemic began. For most of the pandemic Hawaii’s gathering restrictions set limits on the numbers of people who could congregate.

Five educators welcomed the kindergarteners and preschoolers. Students were able to get out of the classroom, discover nature and even play some games crafted from nature. The centers remain open for programs and school field trips.

For more information, contact hncinfo@HawaiiNatureCenter.org.
Hawaiʻi Nature Center is anticipating even more interest from schools in the coming months and is hiring educators.
In early April, enrollment will open to the nonprofit’s wildly popular week-long summer Nature Adventure Camps and its weekday homeschool program will continue.

Images and video will be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/y2w7yg0kt35ewwf/AADkihzsCgpRn-LCCb8wWW95a?dl=0

___________

HNC has served more than 1 million children since its 1981 inception. The nonprofit fosters awareness, appreciation, understanding and stewardship of Hawai‘i’s environment by educating children with an interactive and immersive approach. With a staff of nearly 30, HNC offers children's education at its locations on O‘ahu and Maui, programs for the whole family, and volunteer opportunities. For more information about HNC and its programs, email hncinfo@hawaiinaturecenter.org, visit www.hawaiinaturecenter.org, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/HINatureCenter.

