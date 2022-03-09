PSD News Release: HAWAII INMATE DEATH CLASSIFIED AS COVID-19 RELATED

HONOLULU – The cause of death for a Halawa Correctional Facility inmate, who died in late-June 2021, is now being classified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as a COVID-19 related death. The male inmate was between 70-80 years old. No additional information is being provided to protect individual’s medical privacy.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD