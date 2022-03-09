Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige issues second emergency proclamation after Kauaʻi landslide

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has issued a second emergency proclamation related to the Jan. 4 landslide in Waimea, Kauaʻi that blocked Menehune Road, and isolated at least 24 families who live in the area. The landslide cut off critical communications infrastructure and damaged the historic Swinging Bridge.

The emergency proclamation gives the governor the authority to continue to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors on Kauaʻi. The declaration supports state and county efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by the landslide.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through May 6, 2022, unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

