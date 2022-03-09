Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,573 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: ʻELEʻELE PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS AT KAUMUALIʻI HIGHWAY AND WAIALO ROAD, NOW OPEN TO PUBLIC

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents that the ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50), just past its intersection with ʻEleʻele Road and Waialo Road, is now open to the public.

A June 2020 collision at the pedestrian overpass, which crosses Kaumualiʻi Highway at the ʻEleʻele Shopping Center, produced substantial structural damage. As part of the ensuing ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass project, the bridge deck and steel support beams were removed and replaced. Railing for the pedestrian bridge was installed this past January. The new overpass now measures 17-feet high, up from 14-feet, 10-inches.

Although open to the public, work on the ʻEleʻele Pedestrian Overpass remains in the form of minor landscape maintenance around the stairs on the residential side of Kaumualiʻi Highway. For information and updates on planned closures for state roadways, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: ʻELEʻELE PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS AT KAUMUALIʻI HIGHWAY AND WAIALO ROAD, NOW OPEN TO PUBLIC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.