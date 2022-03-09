HHFDC News Release: Roadwork on eastbound lanes of Kapolei Parkway scheduled to start March 14

HONOLULU – Paving work is scheduled to take place along the eastbound lanes of Kapolei Parkway between Fort Barrette Road and Kapolei Parkway Bridge beginning Monday, March 14, 2022. Work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution and obey all posted traffic control signs, pedestrian detours and other safety directives when traveling through the area as partial road or lane closures will be necessary. The paving work is anticipated to take approximately three weeks to complete with a tentative end date of March 30, 2022. Contractor Grace Pacific’s schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions. On-street parking will be prohibited in active construction areas during working hours. “No Parking” signs will be posted in advance. If necessary, illegally parked vehicles will be towed at the owners’ expense. Contact Grace Pacific at (808) 748-3887 with questions or concerns. *Kapolei Parkway Bridge is between Kapolei Middle School and Ka Makana Aliʻi shopping center. Contact: Gordon Pang, [email protected] or 808-341-4069