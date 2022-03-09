Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,611 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige issues second emergency proclamation after Kauaʻi landslide

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has issued a second emergency proclamation related to the Jan. 4 landslide in Waimea, Kauaʻi that blocked Menehune Road, and isolated at least 24 families who live in the area. The landslide cut off critical communications infrastructure and damaged the historic Swinging Bridge.

The emergency proclamation gives the governor the authority to continue to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors on Kauaʻi. The declaration supports state and county efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by the landslide.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through May 6, 2022, unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

###

Media Contacts:

Krystal Kawabata Digital Media Specialist Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0080 [email protected]

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige issues second emergency proclamation after Kauaʻi landslide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.