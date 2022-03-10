ASCEND INVESTMENT’S ANITA SANTOS IS RECOGNIZED AS NACD DIRECTORSHIP CERTIFIED
Ascend Investments, LLC today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized Anita Santos as NACD Directorship Certified.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Investments, LLC today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized Anita Santos as NACD Directorship Certified. Directors who earn the prestigious NACD Directorship Certification®, signal to boards, investors, and other stakeholders that they possess comprehensive knowledge of corporate governance, and the highest commitment to continuing leading-edge director education.
The NACD Directorship Certification program, the nation’s premier certification for board directors, provides a tangible assessment of a director’s understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today’s boardrooms. Certification also facilitates continuous learning and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve, and to other stakeholders in the broader governance community.
“I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Directorship Certification community,” said Anita Santos, NACD.DC. “I am committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence. The information I’ve learned and verified via NACD’s certification program is a key asset to the companies I serve, and to my professional board director growth.”
Santos is a transformational growth leader for businesses spanning life sciences, security products, and semiconductor sectors. As a seasoned commercial leader, Santos created new business models, developed innovative B2B products, and drove services revenue. She also serves as a board and executive-level advisor on matters related to IPOs, M&As, divestitures, investments, and D&I efforts, as well as other strategic priorities such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, and post-M&A integrations.
Santos has a Master of Business Administration degree from Suffolk University and two bachelor’s degrees from Merrimack College. She received the 2016 WEST Women of the Future Award. Santos’ past positions included roles at Signify, Johnson Controls, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Entegris, and MilliporeSigma.
“NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD’s CEO. “Anita is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States.”
