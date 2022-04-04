Gay Man Who Found "Pride" With Lions In Africa Releases Inspiring Novel
There is a certain power that comes with humility.”CARDIFF , SOUTH WALES, UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride is a fictional piece that centres around four people and the series of events that follows their encounter with the fiercest of animals - the lion. The author of the novel seeks to explore the concept of pride and the power in humility while helping readers to peer into the hidden truth about toxic masculinity, demystifying male supremacy and showing the destructive nature of pride in life.
Mark Howells was quoted as stating about his real life experience encountering lions; "I had worked in Zambia, Africa for six months, spread across two trips, with the goal of rehabilitating lions back to the wild. During this time I was almost mauled by a lioness but, fortunately for me, the lioness retracted her claws and rolled over. This encounter became the building block of my debut title, “Pride.”’
“She sensed great courage in me when I accepted the challenge of being confronted by a lioness and gave myself up to being mauled. It was this defining moment that made me realise the power of humility to overcome the most fierce of animals. This experience also made me realise the conditioning of toxic masculinity in our culture and how it actually weakens men. True power, which I have learned from encountering lions, is humility."
Pride is popularly described as the biggest sin and it often comes with downfall. Unfortunately, the patriarchal nature of society seems to have encouraged pride, especially in men. However, several conditions can bring out the humility in even the proudest of men, which was the case of James after he decided to go on a hunting safari.
The experience, as narrated in the novel Pride, exposed the protagonist James to another side of life he never knew existed. The encounter brings James to the realisation that society has always spun tales about men that no man can live up to while showing him what it really means to be a man.
Pride will make for an excellent read for all categories of readers, irrespective of gender or age group, as it seeks to redefine masculinity and hopefully change the narrative about the concept, especially for future generations.
Mark Howells is currently based in Cardiff, South Wales UK and works in helping people with drug and alcohol addictions get their lives back on track. After a lifelong passion for psychotherapy, Mark decided he would put his knowledge toward empowering people particularly troubled men who often get overlooked.
After working for six months on a life-changing experience in Zambia, Africa, Mark had an epiphany about toxic masculinity in our culture.
Combining his knowledge of psychology and encounters with lions, Mark created a fictional work that actually aims to offer hope and resilience to his readers.
Pride by Mark Howells is now available via Amazon.
Available in paperback and Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09X3G9C9X/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_awdb_S7VMTG4RV8HYF8FVPAH8
