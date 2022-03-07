Use of other case deposition testimony limited by Supreme Court opinion issued after settlementspanspan lang= about=/user/18 typeof=schema:Person property=schema:name datatype=Corren, Blaine/span/span spanMon, 03/07/2022 - 11:18/span div diva href=/search?f%5B0%5D=news_type%3A134 rel=nofollowNewsLink/a/div /div divpIn ema href=https://appellatecases.courtinfo.ca.gov/search/case/dockets.cfm?dist=0amp;doc_id=2306264amp;doc_no=S259522amp;request_token=NiIwLSEmXkw9WyBBSSI9SEpJUFg0UDxTJiBOUzhTUCAgCg%3D%3DBerroteran v. Superior Court/a/em, the Supreme Court today holds a a href=https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=1291.amp;lawCode=EVIDstatutory/a hearsay-rule exception that makes admissible some “former testimony” normally doesn’t allow a deposition from an earlier lawsuit to be used against a party who was also a party in the prior action./p /div div divRelated Links/div div diva href=https://www.atthelectern.com/use-of-other-case-deposition-testimony-limited-by-supreme-court-opinion-issued-after-settlement/Use of other case deposition testimony limited by Supreme Court opinion issued …/a/div /div /div div divSorting Weight/div div-9/div /div div divHas been sent/div divOff/div /div