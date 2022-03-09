March 8 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Testifies in Support of Bipartisan Bill to Provide Security for Elected Officials

Denver, March 8, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold testified before the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee to voice her support for SB22-133, the “Provide Security for Certain Elected Officials” bill. The bill, which has bipartisan sponsorship from Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster), Senator Kevin Priola (R-Henderson), and Majority Leader Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo) would increase State Patrol protection for statewide constitutional executive officers and members of the General Assembly. The bill passed committee and will now be heard in the Senate Appropriations committee.

“Misinformation about the 2020 election has created a threat environment unlike anything the Secretary of State’s office has ever seen. Threats of violence directed at me are a frequent occurrence," said Secretary Griswold. “Serving in elected office should not require signing up for threats of violence without support. And facing threats without security support available should not be another barrier for women when deciding to serve in elected office. I thank the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee for having me to speak on this important topic and advancing this important legislation.”

“Every Coloradan deserves to feel secure while doing their job, and elected officials are no exception," said Senator Winter, D-Westminster. "The very foundation of our democracy depends on a diversity of voices at the table. The current environment has resulted in increased threats against elected officials especially women, BIPOC and LGBTQ elected officials. This bill will ensure that everyone can feel safe serving the people and participating in democracy."

“Protecting Colorado’s elections officials is part of protecting our elections and our democracy,” said Senator Kevin Priola, R-Henderson. “This bill includes important measures to ensure the State is meeting its responsibility of safeguarding those elected by the people while providing Colorado State Patrol the resources it needs. I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this important piece of legislation across the finish line.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice recently launched a task force to investigate threats to election officials and the Department of Homeland Safety recently issued a public safety bulletin alerting national law enforcement that violent extremists have continued to advocate for violence against democratic institutions, political candidates, party offices, election events, and election workers.

SB22-133 will close a loophole in the Colorado Revised Statutes for the Colorado State Patrol’s protection for Colorado’s Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Treasurer. The bill requires at least 80 hours per week of security protection coverage to these statewide constitutional executive officeholders if requested. It also outlines the process of providing coverage beyond 80 hours. The bill also sets up a process for legislators to request security coverage from the Colorado State Patrol.

