Carper Statement on the Nomination of Joseph Goffman to Lead EPA’s Air Office

DELAWARE, March 8 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on  Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement regarding President Biden’s nomination of Joseph Goffman to serve as Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“After thorough deliberation, it is good to see President Biden nominate such a highly qualified and deeply respected individual to lead the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Air and Radiation. This leadership position has an outsized impact on our lives — from cleaning up toxic and hazardous pollution in the air we breathe to protecting Americans from planet-warming greenhouse gases. The hard truth is that we are at a critical point when it comes to addressing the climate crisis and mobilizing our nation towards a better future by deploying cleaner energy, cleaner practices, and cleaner products.

“With that in mind, I’m confident that Joe Goffman is the right person for this role. As he was a former member of my staff, I know firsthand that Joe has the heart of a public servant. With clear eyes, I acknowledge that his nomination will likely face opposition by some in the Senate, but I look forward to working with my colleagues, sharing Joe’s qualifications and getting him confirmed.”

