The Future of Long-endurance Low-carbon Survey is Here: Sulmara Inks Services Agreement for 10 Saildrone Voyager USVs

Sulmara and Saildrone have established a joint working group to drive the adoption of low-carbon USV-based survey and inspection across the global offshore energy sector. The Saildrone Surveyor SD 1200 mapped Pioneer Seamount, 50 nm off the coast of San Francisco. The data shown was captured with the Kongsberg EM 304 multibeam sonar.

Saildrone and Sulmara commit to growing the adoption of USV surveys in the offshore energy sector across the globe.

Uncrewed systems can do far more, at far lower costs than traditional approaches. We are very excited to operationalize our new Voyager fleet, with Sulmara, in the energy industry.” — Saildrone founder and CEO Richard Jenkins.

LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sulmara has signed a contract with Saildrone to globally deploy and operate 10 Saildrone Voyager uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs). This is one of the largest single orders for unmanned vehicles in the survey sector and will be operated from remote operation centers in Glasgow, UK, San Francisco, CA, and St. Petersburg, FL, in the US and Singapore.

Sulmara and Saildrone have established a joint working group to drive the adoption of low-carbon USV-based survey and inspection across the global offshore energy sector, removing the reliance on manned vessels and ultimately lowering the carbon footprint of energy generation offshore.

This contract between Sulmara and Saildrone marks a new era for USV operations. The Voyager’s operational endurance of up to 90 days, without a crewed support vessel, is unprecedented for any IHO-compliant survey USV and further innovation in data acquisition and reporting systems will deliver improved efficiency and real-time QC far beyond what is currently capable from unmanned survey platforms in the sector.

The Saildrone Voyager is 33 feet (10 m) long and carries an impressive payload for survey operations including high-resolution MBES and Innomar SBP systems. It is the only survey USV that can deliver long-duration IHO-compliant multibeam mapping surveys and ocean data collection at depths up to 985 feet (300 m). The systems are also configured for acoustic and atmospheric ocean data and maritime security payloads. The Voyager, the newest model in the Saildrone lineup, joins the 23-foot (7 m) long Saildrone Explorer and 72-foot (22 m) long Saildrone Surveyor, which is capable of IHO-compliant multibeam mapping down to 23,000 feet (7,000 m).

CEO of Sulmara Kevin McBarron said:

“We aim to change what the future will say about offshore energy because environmental impact doesn’t stay offshore. Collaboration is key in advancing technologies and reducing costs to both our clients and the planet. Having Saildrone as a like-minded partner on this journey is key in enabling Sulmara to meet our commitments to the Carbon Pledge and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Sulmara. High-resolution maps of the seabed are essential to help protect and grow the blue economy and facilitate sustainable aquaculture and offshore energy,” said Saildrone founder and CEO Richard Jenkins. “Uncrewed systems can do far more, at far lower costs than traditional approaches. We are very excited to operationalize our new Voyager fleet, with Sulmara, in the energy industry.”