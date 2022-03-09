NDDOT and NDHP encourage safe driving around snowplows and emergency vehicles

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) are reminding motorists to drive safe around snowplows and emergency vehicles.

This winter there have been nine snowplows hit and four patrol vehicles struck while officers were assisting motorists.

“Be extremely cautious when passing a snowplow,” said Brad Darr, NDDOT maintenance division director. “Snowplows are heavy and are designed to stay on the road. If a passenger vehicle strikes a snowplow, it’s a lot like hitting a brick wall.”

When driving near a snowplow, motorists should slow down and give the plow room to operate. Snowplows pull over and stop frequently to allow traffic to pass.

“If you do choose to pass a plow, never drive through white-out conditions caused by cross winds or plowing snow,” said Darr. “Also, make sure you know which lane the plow is in before attempting to pass.”

When approaching emergency vehicles, motorists should slow down and move over where possible.

“If you must travel during a winter storm you need to make sure to pay attention to your surroundings,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, NDHP safety officer. “It is very important for officers and emergency responders to safely assist motorists when called upon.”

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas wkadrmas@nd.gov 701.328.2455