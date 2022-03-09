Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,598 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Urges SCO­TUS to Uphold First Amend­ment Rights of Pub­lic Employees

Attorney General Paxton, together with Arizona, Alaska, and Florida, is leading a 27-state coalition urging the United States Supreme Court to reverse a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that failed to uphold the constitutional rights of a Bremerton High School football coach in Joseph A. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. Coach Kennedy was fired by the school district for praying alone on a school football field in front of students.  

“The Ninth Circuit’s opinion discriminates against Coach Kennedy and threatens the very core of First Amendment liberties,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Our Constitution secures to all Americans the rights of conscience, and I will fight against this travesty of justice that persecutes an American merely for expressing his faith.” 

Coach Kennedy has been battling the Bremerton School District since 2015. 

  To read a copy of the amicus brief click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Urges SCO­TUS to Uphold First Amend­ment Rights of Pub­lic Employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.